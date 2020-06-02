Phyllis Murphy
Phyllis Murphy, 91, Defiance, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare Center in Defiance.
She was born September 28, 1928, to the late Fred and Olive (Bates) Shininger in Sherwood, Ohio. On October 29, 1949, she married John "Joe" Murphy, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2009. Phyllis loved spending time with her family.
Phyllis was a member of Defiance Elks Lodge 147, Eagles Aerie 372, and VFW Post 3360 Auxiliary. She worked for Charles Company in Defiance, All Star Products, Zeller Corporation and Colonial Laundry in Defiance.
Phyllis will be sadly missed by her son, Michael (Cheryl) Murphy of Holgate, Ohio; her daughter, Jane (Roger) Hartzell of Defiance; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Al, Clarence, Paul, Howard, Dwight, and Roderick Shininger; and two sisters, Margarite Bayliss and Doris Arend.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Responsible virus prevention measures are encouraged.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice or American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
