FORT WAYNE - Phyllis Schlink, 91, passed away October 3, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen formerly known as Renaissance Village .

She was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 27, 1929, the daughter of the late Carl and Selma Elberson. She married Edward Schlink in 1952, and together they shared two children. In her early years she enjoyed crafting, playing euchre and collecting Boyd Bears. Phyllis was an avid Cubs fan and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Beth (William) Schramlin and Anne (Wayne) McCoy; grandchildren, Cari Howes, Andrea McCoy and Torey McCoy; and great-grandchildren, Kirra, Kynlee, Riah, Addi and Nyna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and siblings, Elwood Elberson and Elaine Miller.

Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Convington Knolls, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46804, with calling from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Burial will take place in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition; Begin Again Rescue Co. BARC of Valparaiso, Ind.; or the donor's choice.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store