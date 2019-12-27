|
|
PAULDING - Phyllis J. Smazenko, 90, Paulding, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 5, 1929, the daughter of Forest and Flossie (Thomas) Camp. On October 18, 1947, she married Eggie Smazenko, who preceded her in death on April 18, 1993. She was a homemaker and attended the Paulding United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her four sons, Dennis (Christine) Smazenko of Fair Oaks, California, Allen Smazenko of Van Wert, Ohio, Gary (Betty) Smazenko of Antwerp, Ohio, and Andrew (Theresa-Terri) Smazenko of Hicksville, Ohio; and seven grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Smazenko; a brother and three sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the DenHerder Funeral Home Paulding, Ohio. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Paulding Memorial Cemetery Paulding, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis' family request memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Foundation and Research. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019