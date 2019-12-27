Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Smazenko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Smazenko

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Smazenko Obituary
PAULDING - Phyllis J. Smazenko, 90, Paulding, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence.
She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on April 5, 1929, the daughter of Forest and Flossie (Thomas) Camp. On October 18, 1947, she married Eggie Smazenko, who preceded her in death on April 18, 1993. She was a homemaker and attended the Paulding United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her four sons, Dennis (Christine) Smazenko of Fair Oaks, California, Allen Smazenko of Van Wert, Ohio, Gary (Betty) Smazenko of Antwerp, Ohio, and Andrew (Theresa-Terri) Smazenko of Hicksville, Ohio; and seven grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Marlene Smazenko; a brother and three sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the DenHerder Funeral Home Paulding, Ohio. Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019, at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at the Paulding Memorial Cemetery Paulding, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, Phyllis' family request memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Foundation and Research. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -