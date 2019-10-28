Home

R. Eugene Wreede

R. Eugene Wreede Obituary
R. Eugene "Gene" Wreede, 99, Defiance, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born July 4, 1920, to William and Ruth (Stirn) Wreede in Cloverdale, Ohio. Gene proudly served our country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. On June 15, 1947, he married Laverne (Roth) Wreede.
Gene was a faithful member of Ayersville United Methodist Church and 3360. He owned and operated Gene Wreede Farm Drainage for over 50 years. He enjoyed serving in his church, gardening, and being outdoors doing yard work. Gene enjoyed driving his Cadillac, country music, politics and playing cards. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Gene will be greatly missed by his son, Rex (Deb) Wreede of Defiance; and daughters, Annette (Chuck) Spallinger of Defiance, and Amy (Gary) Young of Atlanta, Ga. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Wreede; and a sister, Emmogene McClure.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Ayersville United Methodist Church, 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m., with Jonathon Morse officiating. Burial will follow the service at Ayersville Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ayersville United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 29, 2019
