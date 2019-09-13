|
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ralph Bellerue, 72, Henderson, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born December 29, 1946, in Los Angeles, to Dr. Albert and Katherine Bellerue. On August 8, 1992, he married Sandra Brady, who survives. He graduated with master's degrees from the University of Southern California.
He was a Continental airline pilot and owned his own business, Bellerue Builders, where he built custom homes in California.
He and his wife spent their summers in Defiance and wintered in Henderson. He was a member of the Defiance Elks. He loved studying, fishing and hunting, and gave money to cancer research.
Also surviving are his stepson, Mark Brady (Courtney) of Colorado; two grandchildren; his brother, Kenneth (BJ) Bellerue; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were held June 14, 2019, at the Palms Mortuary in Henderson.
Preferred memorials to the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 10, 2019