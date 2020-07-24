Ralph Shaner

PAULDING - Ralph Denis Shaner, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
He was born in Paulding, the son of the late Ralph F. and Lenore (Smith) Shaner. On January 13, 1970, he married Paulette (Osborne), who passed away on July 10, 2020.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and previously employed by Dana Weatherhead for 37 ½ years. He was a member of Paulding VFW Post 587, Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 and UAW.
He is survived by his sons, Erik (Talitha) Shaner, Greenville, S.C., and Thomas Shaner, Paulding; grandchildren, Cassy (Brandon) Ruffing, D.J. Shaner, Logan Shaner, Alex Shaner, Skylee Shaner, Ciarra Shaner and Corra Nowak; great-grandchildren, Blade, Starlette and Liam Ruffing; and a sister, Pam (Kevin) Bauer, Paulding.
He also was preceded in death by a grandson, Paiden Shaner; brother, Paul Nartker; and sisters, Phyllis Hoffman and Judy Donnett.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Burial will follow in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, with military graveside services accorded by VFW Post 587. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Monday until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VFW Post 587.
Friends are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
.