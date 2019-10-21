|
Randall "Randy" A. Seip, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.
Randy was born on July 25, 1956, in Defiance.
He is survived by his mother, Wilma Seip, Defiance; sister, Patricia (Bill) Smith, Sherwood, Ohio; brothers, Russ (Cindy) Seip of Defiance, and Rick (Charitty) Seip, Coconut Creek, Fla.; and life partner, Ed Hamblin, Dayton, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell J. Seip; and sister, Sue Ann Reed.
He had 10 nieces and nephews, and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
To honor Randy's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A small memorial will be held at the gravesite at a future time.
The family has suggested memorial contributions be made to a .
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 22, 2019