Randy Armstrong

WATERVILLE - Randy Lee Armstrong, 63, Waterville, Ohio, formerly of Defiance, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence in Waterville, Ohio.
Randy was born May 10, 1957, to Kenneth and Ruth (Lloyd) Armstrong in Defiance, Ohio. He was a 1974 graduate of Defiance High School. Randy worked for several years at GM Powertrain in Defiance, and GM Powertrain in Toledo until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of UAW Local 14 in Toledo. He was an avid sportsman, and he loved hunting and fishing. He enjoyed being outdoors, and started his own business mowing lawns. Randy loved to travel and ride his Harley Davidson. He took great pride in making knives. Hours and hours were spent on each one. He shaped the blades from steel blocks and loved making the handles from exotic woods. Absolutely beautiful pieces of art when he had finished.
Randy is survived by his mother, Ruth Armstrong of Defiance; his brother, Ken (Dawn) Armstrong of Defiance; and his sister, Cindy Roehrig of Defiance. He also leaves behind his nieces, Shanna, Jessica and Amanda; his nephews, Nathan and Aaron; his aunts, Carol Armstrong, Madonna Conley and Patsy McDowell, all of Defiance, Sylvia Thorpe of Bryan, Ohio, Hazel Stewart of Liberty Center, Ohio, Darlene Thomas of Arizona, and Martha Armstrong of Napoleon, Ohio; and his uncles, Elden Lloyd in Kentucky and Murel (Shirley) Lloyd of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth L. Armstrong.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Donald Leonard officiating. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
