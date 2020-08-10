1/
Raymond "Sonny" Cashman
Raymond "Sonny" Cashman, 54, Defiance, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
He was born February 15, 1966, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Florine (Magaraci) Cashman. On June 26, 2004, he married Sherri (Smiddy) Cashman in Napoleon, Ohio.
Ray was a lifelong truck driver. He was the geek of the family and loved all type of games, whether it be a board to a video game.
He is survived by his mother, Florine (John) Carper; wife, Sherri; children, Crystal Cashman, Heather (Robert) Whittington, Chris Smiddy, Meghan Smiddy and Nick "Fettuccine" Martinez; grandchildren, Russell, SaraMae, Toni and Vini; siblings, Albert Cashman and Frank (Leslie) Cashman; and niece and nephew, Anastasia "Tuda" and Brent Cashman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and grandson, David.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date at his residence.
Memorials are suggested to Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, 1010 Westmoreland Ave., Napoleon, Ohio, to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made online at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
