NAPOLEON - Raymond L. Retcher, 85, Napoleon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Henry County Hospital.
He was born on January 11, 1935, to Ernest and Nora (Rettig) Retcher of rural Malinta, Ohio. On July 1, 1955, He married Lula Thornton, who survives. Ray worked for Gray Steel and Fabricating for many years as a welder; retiring in the early 90s. During his retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and restoring his old 1947 Kaiser-Frazer. Ray will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lu Retcher; children, Kitty (Roger) Bostelman, Cindy (Brad) Rudolph and Ray Retcher; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He also is survived by his brother, Ernest Retcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Nora Retcher; and brothers, Harold and Donald Retcher.
A private graveside services will be held at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance, with Pastor Laura Clark officiating.
Memorials in memory of Ray may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon. Friends are invited to share a memory of Ray and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
