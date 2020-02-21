|
NAPOLEON - Reldon "Shorty" Bischoff, 80, Napoleon, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born September 12, 1939, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Albert and Frieda (Tietje) Bischoff-Koppenhofer. On May 22, 1965, he married Mabel (Bowers) Bischoff at Zion Lutheran Church, Decatur, Indiana.
Shorty was an engineer for the DT&I Railroad for over 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church Freedom Township. He was also a member of the Ridgeville American Legion, Friends of Harrison Lake State Park, River City Rodder and the Retired Iron Tractor Club.
He also is survived by his daughter, Stacy Topp; grandchildren, Katrina Williams, Samatha Williams, Samuel Williams III, and Nicole Nickels; great-grandchildren, Logan Collins and Marcellus and D' Anglo Thomas; and his brother, Donald (Glenda) Bischoff.
He also was preceded in death by his brother, Arnold Bischoff; and sister, Lorna Walters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township, with a memorial gathering from 9:30-11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Ridgeville American Legion.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church Freedom Township or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 22, 2020