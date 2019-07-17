|
|
NAPOLEON - Renata D. Von Deylen, 87, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Home, Napoleon.
She was born February 29, 1932, in Florida, Ohio, to the late Fredrick and Clara (Genuit) Bunke. On September 2, 1951, she married Donald Von Deylen at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2009.
Renata was a homemaker and worked at Crahan's Department Store and Hagen's Furniture for several years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and was a member of its LWML and sang in the choir. She loved volunteering at the Henry County Hospital, where she was a gray lady and worked in the gift shop for many years. She acquired the name "The Flower Lady," as she organized many Henry County Fair floral hall shows, made many silk arrangements and tended to her many flowers at home. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a member of Florida Spade and Trowel Garden Club.
She is survived by her children: Dean (Brenda) Von Deylen of Fremont, Ind., Randy (Kitty) Von Deylen, Cathy (Burton Douglas) Richards, and Cheryl (David) Leow, all of Napoleon; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Norman) Wachtmann of Napoleon.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Larry; sister, Elaine Giffey; and brother, Ronald Bunke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Florida Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Henry County Hospital Foundation or St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019