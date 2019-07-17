Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Resources
More Obituaries for Renata Von Deylen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renata D. Von Deylen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renata D. Von Deylen Obituary
NAPOLEON - Renata D. Von Deylen, 87, of Napoleon, Ohio, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Home, Napoleon.
She was born February 29, 1932, in Florida, Ohio, to the late Fredrick and Clara (Genuit) Bunke. On September 2, 1951, she married Donald Von Deylen at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, and he preceded her in death on November 6, 2009.
Renata was a homemaker and worked at Crahan's Department Store and Hagen's Furniture for several years. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and was a member of its LWML and sang in the choir. She loved volunteering at the Henry County Hospital, where she was a gray lady and worked in the gift shop for many years. She acquired the name "The Flower Lady," as she organized many Henry County Fair floral hall shows, made many silk arrangements and tended to her many flowers at home. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a member of Florida Spade and Trowel Garden Club.
She is survived by her children: Dean (Brenda) Von Deylen of Fremont, Ind., Randy (Kitty) Von Deylen, Cathy (Burton Douglas) Richards, and Cheryl (David) Leow, all of Napoleon; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and sister, Lois (Norman) Wachtmann of Napoleon.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Larry; sister, Elaine Giffey; and brother, Ronald Bunke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Florida, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Florida Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to Henry County Hospital Foundation or St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now