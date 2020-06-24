Rex E. Goeltzenleuchter
Rex E. Goeltzenleuchter, 68, Defiance, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
He was born in Paulding on October 5, 1951, the son of the late Glen and Myrtle (Boroff) Goeltzenleuchter. On November 4, 1972, he married Antonette "Toni" Schaefer, who survives. He retired in 2018 from Johns Manville after 28 years.
He also is survived by his children, Chad (Lisa) Goeltzenleuchter of Payne and Nikole (Mark) Gaerte, Akron, Ind.; two sisters, Glenna (Paul) Stabler of Payne and Nancy (Rick) Mabis, Antwerp; grandchildren, Ashley, Ruger, Piper, Bailey and Naomi; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Clayton.
Rex also was preceded in death by a sister, Joy.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Payne. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a charity of the donor's choice.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
