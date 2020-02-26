|
PAULDING - Rex Elson Wimmer, 75, Paulding, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 21, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital from injuries he suffered in a car accident.
Rex was a retired millwright from GM Powertrain in Defiance. He enjoyed hanging out with friends at the AMVETS in Defiance, Sherwood Post, Bud's and Kissner's. Rex was a traditional archery enthusiast who made his own bows, arrows and napped flint to make traditional arrowheads.
Rex E. Wimmer was born September 5, 1944, in Marion, Indiana, the son of Dwight and Pauline (Stout) Wimmer. He was a graduate of Oak Hill High School in Sweetser, Indiana.
Rex is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Todd) Phillips of Hicksville; son, Eric Wimmer Sr. of Bryan; four grandchildren, Buzz Parcher, Joseph Parcher, Alicia Mosier and Eric Wimmer Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, four sisters and a special friend, Lynda Hart of Sherwood.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
There will be no services for Rex at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. His services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 27, 2020