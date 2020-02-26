Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Wimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex Wimmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex Wimmer Obituary
PAULDING - Rex Elson Wimmer, 75, Paulding, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 21, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital from injuries he suffered in a car accident.
Rex was a retired millwright from GM Powertrain in Defiance. He enjoyed hanging out with friends at the AMVETS in Defiance, Sherwood Post, Bud's and Kissner's. Rex was a traditional archery enthusiast who made his own bows, arrows and napped flint to make traditional arrowheads.
Rex E. Wimmer was born September 5, 1944, in Marion, Indiana, the son of Dwight and Pauline (Stout) Wimmer. He was a graduate of Oak Hill High School in Sweetser, Indiana.
Rex is survived by his daughter, Tracy (Todd) Phillips of Hicksville; son, Eric Wimmer Sr. of Bryan; four grandchildren, Buzz Parcher, Joseph Parcher, Alicia Mosier and Eric Wimmer Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, four sisters and a special friend, Lynda Hart of Sherwood.
Rex was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
There will be no services for Rex at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. His services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.
To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -