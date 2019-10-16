|
|
PALM CITY, Fla. - Rhonda S. Dietrich, 60, Palm City, Florida, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida.
Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Fairview High School. She was a respiratory therapist at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She loved reading and really enjoyed cats.
Rhonda S. Dietrich was born October 2, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Richard A. and Phyllis (Hake) Dietrich. She married Forest E. Tinney Jr. on April 24, 2004, and he survives.
Rhonda also is survived by her two brothers, Randy (Gayle) Dietrich of Defiance, Ohio, and Roy Dietrich of Williams Center, Ohio; and two nephews, Tony Dietrich of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Drew Dietrich of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Rhonda's life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Memorial donations are requested to Treasure Coast Hospice of Florida. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 17, 2019