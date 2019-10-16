Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Dietrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Dietrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda Dietrich Obituary
PALM CITY, Fla. - Rhonda S. Dietrich, 60, Palm City, Florida, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, Florida.
Rhonda was a 1976 graduate of Fairview High School. She was a respiratory therapist at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. She loved reading and really enjoyed cats.
Rhonda S. Dietrich was born October 2, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Richard A. and Phyllis (Hake) Dietrich. She married Forest E. Tinney Jr. on April 24, 2004, and he survives.
Rhonda also is survived by her two brothers, Randy (Gayle) Dietrich of Defiance, Ohio, and Roy Dietrich of Williams Center, Ohio; and two nephews, Tony Dietrich of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, and Drew Dietrich of Defiance. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Rhonda's life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.
Memorial donations are requested to Treasure Coast Hospice of Florida. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhonda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now