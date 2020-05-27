Ricardo Castillo
Ricardo O. Castillo, 62, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home in Defiance.
He was born January 14, 1958, to the late Hilario Sr. and Margaret (Kohli) Castillo in Defiance, Ohio. Rick worked for several years as an appliance repairman. He enjoyed riding his bike, walking, playing video games, and he was a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Fighting Irish. Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Rick is survived by his brother, Ignacio Castillo of Defiance; his sister, Amelia (Rick) Whittington of Charleston, W.Va.; many nieces and nephews who were so dear to his heart; and his best friend, Dominga Robles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Hilario Castillo Jr.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Riverview Memory Gardens, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. For those wishing to attend we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
