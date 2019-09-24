Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Richard "Dick" Anderson

Richard "Dick" Anderson Obituary
Richard "Dick" C. Anderson, 79, Defiance, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born July 18, 1940, to Richard and Lucille (Cleveland) Anderson in Lakewood, Ohio. Dick served in the U.S. Army. He retired from the Chrysler/Jeep Plant in Toledo and also owned and operated a deejay service. On June 30, 1984, he married Nancy Carr, who passed away June 24, 2019.
Dick and Nancy enjoyed traveling, taking trips to Europe, cruises and 15 years of visiting Nancy's sister-in-law in Florida. Dick enjoyed birdwatching and was an avid reader. He loved music and had a good sense of humor.
Dick is survived by his children, Cindy Anderson of Toledo, Ohio, Steve Anderson of Dayton, Ohio, and David Anderson of Cincinnati, Ohio. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; and a sister, Deanna Dietrick.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with celebrant Deb Miller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 25, 2019
