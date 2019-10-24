|
Richard James Ball, 62, Defiance, passed away Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born August 2, 1957, in Defiance, the son of Nelson B. and Marjorie R. (Myers) Ball. He married Robin Roth on August 12, 1980, and they were blessed with two sons, Adam (Britny) and Alexander (Katie Piwarski).
He had the privilege to be employed at the Ohio Gas Company and for his brother at Defiance Tractor Sales and Modern Welding. He was a member of Defiance Chapter of International Order of Odd Fellows and Defiance County Fish and Game.
He is survived by his wife, Robin Ball of Defiance; four sisters, Connie Wink of Defiance, Linda Schlegel of Defiance, Barbara (Chris) Walker of Paulding, and Christina (James) Govang of Defiance; two brothers, Eugene (Sandra) Ball of Somerville, Ala., and Dan (Dawn) Ball of Defiance; mother and father-in-law, Dyle and Eleanor Roth; and brothers-in-law, Barry Roth of Defiance, Michael Roth of Zanesville, Ind., and Tracy Stack of Sylvania, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy Ball; brother-in-law, Daniel Wink; and sister-in-law, Karen (Roth) Stack.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and one hour prior to services at the church. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. David Brobston officiating.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or DAV. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 25, 2019