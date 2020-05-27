Richard "Bud" Barrand
PAYNE - Richard "Bud" Barrand, 56, Payne, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
He was born July 10, 1963, in Paulding, son of the late Richard and Joyce (Harshman) Barrand. He was employed by NASG-Alex Products. He enjoyed fishing, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
He is survived by his sisters, Lois (Allen) Beamer of Paulding, and Lisa (Tim) Dunlap and Lana (Roger) Stuart, both of Payne; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Payne. He will be laid to rest in Lehman Cemetery, Payne. Visitation will be Friday, May 29. from 4-8 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Community Health Professionals Hospice.



Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
