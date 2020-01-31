|
OCALA, Fla. - On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, Richard "Dick" Beebe, 89, of Ocala, loving father of four children, passed away at his home in Ocala, Florida, at the age of 89.
Dick was born November 24, 1929, in Defiance, Ohio, to Cleo and Wilma Beebe. He was employed at Defiance Fruit Company in Defiance from 1948-51. On October 9, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Denise "Tyke" Fitzenrider, who passed away on December 21, 1982.
Dick served one year and seven months in the Army during the Korean War, and served three years and two months in the National Guard. Dick also was employed and retired from General Motors after 43 years as a millwright. He was a member of UAW Local 211 and a Freemason at the Defiance Masonic Temple. He started at the Tuendawie Lodge 195 in 1969 as an apprentice, fellow craft, then a Master Mason. In 2013, he transferred to Omega Lodge 564. Dick was so proud to be a Freemason, having served 50 years in June of 2019!
Dick was a great lover of the outdoors, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR. When he was young, he raced at Taylor Speedway and other local tracks. 55 was his lucky car number, which has passed down to his son, Rick, to Rick's nephew, Kevin Mack, to his grandson, Tom Ordway, and now to his great-grandson, Kolin Schilt, to carry on Richard's Family Racing Legacy, which he was very proud of.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Tamara Beebe (Keith) Foster of Defiance; three sons, Richard "Rick" (Chris) Beebe of Defiance, Matthew Beebe of Fremont, Ohio, and David (Toni) Beebe of Fremont, Ohio. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his companion, Edith Luxton from Ocala, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Wilma Beebe; two sisters, Frances Druhot and Lois Moss; and one brother, Eugene Beebe.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.) A Masonic service will be at 11:50 a.m., followed by a funeral service at noon, with Thomas Ordway officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military rites accorded by 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 1, 2020