Richard "Dick" G. Frank, 83, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
He was born July 9, 1937, to Alvin and Ethel (Smith) Frank in Defiance. Dick was a 1955 graduate of Holgate High School. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve from 1958-64. On May 26, 1962, he married Joyce Lehman, who survives in Defiance. Dick worked over 35 years at Dinner Bell Foods, then retired from Sauder Woodworking He was also a lifelong farmer.
Dick had a love for family, farming, gardening and yard work. He also loved Defiance High School, Ohio State and Cleveland sports. He delighted in watching his grandkids, nieces and nephews playing and coaching sports. He enjoyed his morning coffee with friends at the Eagles and The Farmer's Elevator.
He was a member of The Emanuel's Christian Church in New Bavaria, Ohio, where he served as a deacon, elder and trustee. Dick was also a member of Eagles Aerie 372 and New Bavaria VFW Post 8847 and a life member of AMVETS Post 599, New Bavaria, as well as the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters.
Dick is survived by his loving spouse of 58 years, Joyce; their sons, Mike Frank of Defiance, Tim (Patty) Frank of Holgate; and daughter, Cheryl (John) Davis of Hicksville. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Johnny Davis, Taylor (Jason) Michel and Gaven Buckmaster, as well as his great-grandchildren, Sawyer and West Michel. Dick also will be missed by his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Audrey Davis.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 3, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Ohio, from 11-11:45 a.m. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A private service will be held officiated by Pastor Ed Briggeman. There will be a public committal service held at Riverview Memory Gardens at 1 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, with military honors by VFW Post 8847.
Memorials are suggested to the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or Emanuel's Christian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.