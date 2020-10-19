Richard Franklin

NAPOLEON - Richard Lee Franklin, 76, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born July 3, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Katherine (Lunce) Franklin. On July 17, 1965, he married Roxanne Roach at the Liberty Center Wesleyan Church. Dick was a member of the Liberty Center Wesleyan Church, where he served on the church board. He retired from General Motors after 38 years and was a member of UAW Local 211. For Dick, there was no better vehicle than a Chevy. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, going out to eat and following the Napoleon Wildcat football team. Dick and Roxanne liked to travel and enjoyed several cruises. Dick's greatest joy came from attending his grandchildren's school activities and planning family gatherings to spend time together.
Dick is survived by his wife of 55 years, Roxanne; children, RaAnn (Dean) Bauman, RaLyn Franklin and Richard "Kale" (Francisca) Franklin; grandchildren, Kegan Williams, Scott (Katie) Bauman, Amy (Joey) Leitch, Kristen Franklin and Katie Franklin; and siblings, Robert "Kick" Franklin and Rita (Ray) Notman. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Liberty Center Wesleyan Church on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church, American Cancer Society
or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at www.rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.