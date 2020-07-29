Richard Jackman

Richard J. Jackman, 43, Defiance, passed away with his family by his side on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a lengthy battle with kidney failure.
He was born September 25, 1976, to Roger and Arlean (Jones) Jackman in Defiance, Ohio. Richard was a graduate of Tinora High School, and he earned his bachelor's degree from Defiance College. On January 4, 2001, he married Simona (Arrizola) Jackman, who resides in Defiance.
Richard worked for Sauder Woodworking in Archbold for over 26 years. He was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He was a huge animal lover. He enjoyed playing bingo, video games, family vacations, and watching Simona run 5K races. Richard will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Simona; his father, Roger (Ellen) Jackman of Defiance; and his children, Jasmine and James Jackman of Defiance. He also leaves behind two brothers, Rodney (Desiree) Jackman and Randy Rudolph, all of Paulding, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlean Jackman.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home. Responsible virus prevention measures are strongly encouraged, and masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to his children's education fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
