|
|
WAUSEON - Richard A. Roth, 87, Wauseon, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center.
Richard was a horse starter and had worked at Raceway Park in Toledo. He also owned and operated Roth Starting Gate Service and had started races in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
Visitation was held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today at the Oasis Christian Fellowship, 00400 County Road 15-1, Wauseon, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery, near Wauseon, where military rites will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard.
The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Elera Caring Hospice or the Wauseon American Legion Post.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 10, 2019