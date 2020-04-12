|
HICKSVILLE - Richard L. Savage, 87, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at 5:03 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, attended Northwest State Community College and received his real estate license. He worked at Crook-Miller Handle Factory, where he was a foreman, sold real estate, was an auctioneer, and for many years drove school bus for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. He was a member of Hicksville Masonic Lodge 478 F&AM of which he was past master, Zenobia Shrine, Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, Hicksville Eagles Aerie 2556 and Hicksville Cornerstone Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing in Canada, and helping his sons and grandsons cut wood. Dick will be remembered for his personality, willingness to help others, and his signature caps.
Richard L. Savage was born December 24, 1932, in Antwerp, Ohio, the son of Leland "Ike" and Marie (Guiff) Savage. He married Barbara J. Buchs on November 27, 1954, in Edgerton, Ohio, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, Kirk (Eileen) Savage of Sherwood, Ohio, Brent (Donna) Savage of Hicksville, and Mark (Lisa) Savage, also of Hicksville; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Savage; and one sister, Shirley Hinsch.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services and interment will be private with Pastor Jack Teeple officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.
Memorials are requested to Hicksville Cornerstone Church, or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 14, 2020