Former Defiance businessman, Richard John Scheele, 94, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at GlennPark Senior Living Community in Defiance, where he had lived for the past 10 years. He was honored to have been the first resident to move into the new facility in early May 2010.
Richard was born March 28, 1925, to Floyd and Emma (Drexler) Scheele. He graduated from Jewell High School and International Business College of Fort Wayne. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a quartermaster during World War II and in the Honor Guard for the funeral of FDR. On August 17, 1947, he married Evelyn (Bobenmyer) Scheele, who preceded him in death on November 10, 2009.
Richard worked in the savings and loan business for over 35 years, the early years with First Federal Savings and Loan. He was president of the Defiance Home Saving and Loan Association before retiring in 1989, after which he did residential appraising for Martin Appraisal Service of Toledo. While at Home Saving and Loan, he took great pride and pleasure in personally helping first-time home buyers, many of whom still remember him today.
Richard was a member of many business and community-oriented organizations, including the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and the Ohio Savings and Loan League. He served on the Ayersville Local School Board and taught Sunday school at both St. John Lutheran Church and St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. He was on the state board of directors of the Ohio Branch of the Empress Chinchilla Breeders Cooperative.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Michael) Blevins and Elizabeth (Kevin) McDonald of Defiance. He leaves behind one sister, JoAnn (James) Arens of Defiance; and two grandchildren, Kevin McDonald Jr. and Desirae Eisenman.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Lee Genter officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 1, 2020