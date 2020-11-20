1/1
Richard "Pete" Travis
COLDWATER, Mich. - Richard "Pete" Travis, 84, Coldwater, Michigan, and formerly of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He was born in Napoleon on November 20, 1935, to Raymond and Norma (Stevens) Travis. Pete married Nancy Druhot on February 20, 1988, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Pete worked as a lab tech for Tenneco Inc. in Napoleon, where he retired after 44 years. He was a member of the Army National Guard, the American Legion and VFW. Pete also served his community on the Napoleon Volunteer Fire Department and as the assistant chief. He was a huge fan of Ohio sports, cheering on the Buckeyes, the Browns and the Indians. After he retired, Pete and Nancy spent their time at Long Lake in Coldwater.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Brice (Stacey) Travis and Kimberly (Steven) Camp; daughter-in-law, Wendy Travis; stepchildren, James (Tracey) Hoff, Jeff (Brenda) Hoff, Michael (Laura) Hoff, Suzie (Charles) Irving and Lisa (Scott) Boltz; grandchildren, Justin (Christina) Travis, Kayla (Cory) Cochran, Morgan Travis, Brad Camp, Josh Camp, Brett Camp and Dylan Camp; 11 stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; 12 great-stepgrandchildren; and brother-in-law, Dale Gerken. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randall; and sister, Beverly Gerken.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Stroke Association or the Napoleon Civic Center. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
