1/1
Rickie Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rickie L. Miller, 64, Defiance, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born October 29, 1956, to Art and Rosalee (Barnhart) Miller in Van Wert, Ohio. Rickie worked at Campbell Soup Company for several years until his retirement in 2018. Rickie was a Boy Scout Pack 76 leader in Defiance, and he enjoyed waterskiing on the river.
Rickie will be sadly missed by his father, Art Miller of Defiance; son, Richard (fiance, Angel Cadle) Miller of Defiance; and his daughters, Vanessa (David) Koehl of Garrett, Ind., and Dr. Jennifer (Dustin Strange) Miller of Fairfield, Ill. He also leaves behind three grandchildren and his sister, Lori Miller of Napoleon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalee Miller; grandson, Deacon Miller; and granddaughter, Raelynn Strange.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved