PAULDING - Rickie R. Schooley, 70, Paulding, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born May 29, 1949, in Paulding, son of the late Robert and Edna Mae (Glick) Schooley. He retired in 2015 from John Manville, Defiance, after 45 years. He was a member of Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 and Defiance AMVETS Post 1991.
He is survived by his special friend, Vicki English, Paulding; daughter, Erin Schooley, state of Oregon; brothers, Lonnie (Donna) Schooley and Kenneth Schooley, both of Paulding; sisters, Garnet Moore, Ruth Schooley, Marilyn (Don) Stevenson, all of Paulding, Gloria Fett of Leo, Ind., and Rita (Bruce) Bodenbender, Cecil; and many nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Schooley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gardens of Paulding activity fund. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
He was born May 29, 1949, in Paulding, son of the late Robert and Edna Mae (Glick) Schooley. He retired in 2015 from John Manville, Defiance, after 45 years. He was a member of Paulding Eagles Aerie 2405 and Defiance AMVETS Post 1991.
He is survived by his special friend, Vicki English, Paulding; daughter, Erin Schooley, state of Oregon; brothers, Lonnie (Donna) Schooley and Kenneth Schooley, both of Paulding; sisters, Garnet Moore, Ruth Schooley, Marilyn (Don) Stevenson, all of Paulding, Gloria Fett of Leo, Ind., and Rita (Bruce) Bodenbender, Cecil; and many nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Schooley.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gardens of Paulding activity fund. Friends and relatives are encouraged to leave fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.