Rita Robinson Obituary
PAULDNG - Rita L. Robinson, 70, Paulding, died Monday, February 10, 2020.
She was born March 17, 1949, in Paulding, the daughter of the late Vernon and Iona (Holtsberry) Dysinger. On October 20, 1973, she married John Thomas Robinson, who preceded her in death on December 25, 2007.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Ann (Richard) Dunson, Paulding; grandchildren, August and Logan; sisters, Karen (Curt) Felver, Zanesville, Ohio, and Brenda (Ba) Vo, Austin, Texas; and brothers, Terry (Michelle) Dysinger, Paulding, and Jerry Dysinger, Connecticut.
She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Bruce Dysinger.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of services. She will be laid to rest at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding Boy Scouts Troop 317. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 14, 2020
