Robert F. Alexander, 49, Defiance, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at his residence in Defiance.
He was born July 19, 1970, to Frank and Antha (Cline) Alexander in Defiance, Ohio. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy Sea Bees from 1989-94. He worked in the maintenance department at Sauder Woodworking, Archbold Container and Johns Manville. He enjoyed listening to country music.
Robert will be sadly missed by his mother, Ann Deming of Oakwood; and his daughters, Miranda (Jonathan) Rosebrook of Napoleon, and Taylor Alexander of Napoleon. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jace, Uriah, and June; his brother, Eric Alexander of Hicksville; and sister, April (John) Deyarmond of Pioneer, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Alexander.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 11, 2020