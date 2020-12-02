Robert J. Bond, 98, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
He was born February 5, 1922, to Elmer and Marie (Flentji) Bond in Defiance, Ohio. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II. On June 25, 1945, he married Violet Emmons, who survives in Defiance.
Robert was a member of First Baptist Church, VFW Post 3360, Defiance DAV Post and Eagles Aerie 372. He worked for several years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement. Robert attended an art school in Toledo, Ohio, and in his youth he painted stock cars, and was also a sign painter in Defiance for Otto Brinkman. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Robert will be sadly missed by his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Violet Bond of Defiance; his son, Randy (Jean) Bond of Defiance; and three daughters, Claudia (Ronald) Dietrich of Ney, Ohio, Carol (Jack) Stevens of Defiance, and Sandra (James) Horen of Bay City, Mich. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren, and his sister, Anna Bordner of Holgate, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Paul, John, Frederick and Ralph Bond; and his sisters, Virginia Bond, Nancy Jackson and Wilma Woodring.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Wayne Cripps officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Caring Hospice or Kingsbury Place. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
