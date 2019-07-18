|
GROVEPORT - Robert L. "Doc" Craig, DVM, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Groveport, Ohio.
He was a family man, an avid fisherman and hunter, lover of all things OSU and loved his animals. Doc made a lasting impression on all who knew him. With his caring heart, strong spirit and wonderful sense of humor, Doc never met a stranger!
Doc is survived by his wife, Jeanette Craig; children: Richard, Kacee, Paige, and Scott (Donna). Doc has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Evelyn, and his father and mother, Richard and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to remember and celebrate his life as you choose, or donate on behalf of the fight against Alzheimer's.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019