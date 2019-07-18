Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Doc" Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Doc" Craig Obituary
GROVEPORT - Robert L. "Doc" Craig, DVM, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Groveport, Ohio.
He was a family man, an avid fisherman and hunter, lover of all things OSU and loved his animals. Doc made a lasting impression on all who knew him. With his caring heart, strong spirit and wonderful sense of humor, Doc never met a stranger!
Doc is survived by his wife, Jeanette Craig; children: Richard, Kacee, Paige, and Scott (Donna). Doc has eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Evelyn, and his father and mother, Richard and Mary.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to remember and celebrate his life as you choose, or donate on behalf of the fight against Alzheimer's.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.