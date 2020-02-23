|
EDGERTON - On February 23, 2020, Robert Fast walked away from his physical struggle and into the arms of his Lord. He was surrounded by loving family and friends through this journey. He was expertly cared for by the hands of many.
Bob was born November 16, 1931, son of Ruby and Sherley Fast. He was married to Marcia (Miller) Fast for 47 years before she departed this life in 2004. He also was preceded in death by sons, Matthew and Lonnie.
Bob will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by children, Lisa Fast of Bryan, Ohio, Lori (Ken) Fast-Minkema of Hamden, Connecticut, and Lyle (Melissa) Fast of London, Ohio; grandsons, Ethan and Adam Minkema, and Russell Fast; sisters, Lois Baker, Ruthie Yuill and Marjorie Bennett, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Bob was a machinist at the ARO Corporation for 44 years and an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He shared his strong faith by example. Bob fished, gardened, took photos, wrote poems and participated in local civic affairs.
Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home in Edgerton from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020. A service honoring Bob's life will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Cicero Road, Edgerton, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Christian burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton will follow the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Edgerton or Never Let Go Ministries at neverletgoministries.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 25, 2020