Robert Fleming
Robert H. Fleming, 78, Defiance, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born January 3, 1942, to the late Tolby and Clara (Short) Fleming in Grundy, Virginia. He was a 1960 graduate of Grundy High School. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Marines from 1960-64. On August 17, 2017, he remarried Julie (Garcia) Fleming, who resides in Defiance. Bob worked for over 42 years in the maintenance department, and was a committeeman for several years at General Motors until his retirement in 2009. He loved talking to people, he never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. He loved God and reading his Bible. Bob will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Julie Fleming of Defiance; and his children, Greg (Laura) Fleming of West Unity, Ohio, Lisa (Allan) Vardeman of Dayton, Ohio, and Joseph (Rachel) Fleming of Defiance; and his stepsons, Fransisco (Trina) Ybarra of West Unity, Ohio, David Ybarra of Defiance and Antonio (Ania) Ybarra. He also leaves behind his grandsons, Kyle and Logan Fleming and Liam Fleming; his brothers, Teddy (Sherry) Fleming of Bryan, Gary (Katie) Fleming of Richland, Va.; and his sisters, Jean (Charlie) Daniels of Continental and Rhonda (James) Stacy of Abingdon, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Bill, Doug and Larry Fleming; his sister, Barbara Swiney; and infant granddaughter, Katie Fleming.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
