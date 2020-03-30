|
FORT WAYNE - Robert W. Guingrich, 102, died at the Lutheran Life Services in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he had been a resident.
He was born in Gridley, Illinois, the son of Emanuel and Rosa (Schultz) Guingrich. He graduated from Paulding High School in 1934. In 1940, he married Berniece Alice Dreifke, who predeceased him in 2002.
Known as "Bob" he was one of nine children, He was predeceased four brothers, Chester, Virgil, Edward and Omer; and four sisters, Madie Laukhuf, Lucile Laukhuf Shealy, Helen Sinn Miller and Minerva Stoller.
Bob retired from General Electric in March of 1980 and was able to share some of his career story on the Fort Wayne's PBS film "Electric Legacy - The Story of General Electric in Ft, Wayne." While at GE, he managed the GE Little League Team at Hamilton Park which won a city championship. He also participated in softball in his younger day and bowled for many years at the G.E. Club. He seldom missed a G.E. Quarter Century Club annual luncheon. Bob was also active in his church, Grace Presbyterian where over the years he served as a deacon, elder, choir member and youth fellowship advisor. Bob loved sharing music on his "mouth harp," whether at church or with family and friends.
Bob and Berniece enjoyed square dancing, He became a hunter in his youth and it was something he enjoyed for many years - and he was an ardent St. Louis Cardinal fan from age 11. After retirement he and Berniece became avid golfers. Bob was also known as "Mall Walker Bob" where he walked and celebrated many birthdays in Glenbrook Mall. He most recently did his walking at Parkview's Health Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Ellen Rae Harrison and Roberta Geist (and son-in-law, Franklin); four granddaughters, Flavia Polensky-Geist (and Donald), Barbara Harrison Weyenberg (and Chad), Jamie Geist Bellows (and Eric) and Bethany Harrison; one grandson, William Harrison (and Mary); two great-grandsons, Andrew Bellows, and Zachary Harrison; one great-granddaughter, Arica Harrison; and his dear friend and caregiver, Daun Wilson.
Bob had a great spirit; deeply loved his extensive family, his church, and the many friends he met through his day-to day life - the church, his work and the mall.
Due to the difficult times, there will only be a private service for his immediate family. A memorial time will be held at a later date. As Bob would sayâ€¦ "Keep it between the fence posts."
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 31, 2020