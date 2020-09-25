1/
Robert "Bob" Harding
HICKSVILLE - Robert "Bob" L. Harding, 94, Hicksville, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville.
Bob was born May 24, 1926, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of the late Ralph and Audra (Roland) Harding. He was a 1944 graduate of Auburn High School. After graduating high school, Bob joined the Army and served our country in the Korean War. On June 16, 1957, he was united in marriage to Wilma (Burroughs), and she survives. Bob worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for many years, but he was a farmer at heart. Bob was a loving servant of Christ and shared this love with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent his days fishing, hunting and tinkering around his home.
Bob is survived by his wife, Wilma Harding; daughter, Kristine (Randy) Richie of Hicksville; and two granddaughters, Chelsea and Naomi Richie.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathleen Harding; a brother, Roland Harding; and a sister, Eunice Rennecker.
A private graveside service will be held for Bob at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Hickory Creek at Hicksville (in memory of Robert Harding), 401 Fountain Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526; or an organization of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
3985 E Church St
Hamilton, IN 46742
(260) 488-2164
