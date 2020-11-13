1/1
Robert Hargrave
HUTSONVILLE, Ill. - Robert Lance Hargrave, 76, Hutsonville, Ill., passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 9:18 p.m. at his residence with his loving family surrounding him.
Born January 30, 1944, in Palestine, Ill., he was one of two children born to Robert and Mary Martha (Horning) Hargrave. On March 28, 1964, he married Linda (Gray), and she survives.
After graduating Defiance High School, Lance went to work for Fulton Tubing in Archbold, Ohio, and then followed that job with one that he really enjoyed for F&W Auto, rebuilding engines and transmissions. After several years and in view of his grandmother's advancing age, Lance decided to move down to the farm where he spent almost every summer running free and wild. Lance was a proud farmer and most recently Hutsonville Township road commissioner, having spent almost 40 years as a township road commissioner. In addition to his job as road commissioner, Lance was a dedicated volunteer fireman with the Hutsonville Fire Protection District for more than 30 years. He was also a member of the First Christian Church, Hutsonville, Ill.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Lou Hargrave, Hutsonville, Ill.; his mother-in-law, Maxine Schilperoot; sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Angi Hargrave of Union, Ill., and Scott and Amanda Hargrave, Hutsonville, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew and Jennifer Hargrave of Palestine, Ill., Makayla Hargrave of Robinson, Ill., Austin and Anna Hargrave of Hutsonville, Ill., Dakota Daugherty and Taci Newlin, West Union, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter and Chase Hargrave and Stephen Daugherty; a brother, J. Michael Hargrave, St. Petersburg, Fla.; a sister-in-law and spouse, Pam and Dan Biederstedt, Napoleon, Ohio; brothers-in-law and spouses, Ted and Pam Gray, Cincinnati, Ohio, Tim and Deb Gray, Defiance, Ohio, and Jan and Becky Schilperoot, Defiance, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; father-in-law, Theodore Gray; stepfather-in-law, Arnold Schilperoot; nephew, Matthew Gray; and stepsister-in-law, Nancy Sickmiller.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Hutsonville First Christian Church, Hutsonville, Ill., with Rev. Bill Wilkerson officiating. There will be a time of visitation on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hutsonville Fire Department or the Hutsonville First Christian Church with envelopes available at the church. Online condolences at www.pulliamfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
