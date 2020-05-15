OTTAWA - Bob M. Hashbarger, 86, Ottawa, died at 11:10 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Meadows of Ottawa.
He was born October 6, 1933, in Hamler, to the late Wilbert and Mildred (Yetter) Hashbarger. On October 10, 1959, he married Alma Jean Warnimont at St. Nicholas Church, Miller City. She survives in Ottawa.
He is survived by his children, David (Tracie) Hashbarger of Ottawa, Dennis (Frances) Hashbarger of Glandorf, Janet Gerten and Ken (Shyra) Hashbarger, both of Ottawa: his grandchildren, Whitney Hashbarger, Mariah Hashbarger, Kayley (Mike) Rahrig, Jacob (Allyson Brinkman) Hashbarger, Ross (Allison) Hashbarger, Trevor Hashbarger, Kyle Hashbarger, Alyssa Gerten and Nicole Gerten; great-grandchildren, Layla and Hendrix Berrien, and baby Rahrig on the way; and his sister, Doris Mekus of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Hashbarger; his sister, Erma (Ed) Deters; and brother-in-law, Justin Mekus.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Holgate High School, where he received a varsity letter in baseball. He was drafted in the Army in June 1954, where he served as a SPC 3 radio repairman. Bob was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. He was also a life member of both VFW Post 8847, New Bavaria, and the VFW Post 9142, Ottawa, as well as the American Legion and GTE Quarter Century Club. Bob had retired from Philips after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events, golfing, bowling and gambling bus trips. He was also an avid OG Titans, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.
Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa, with Father Rick Friebel officiating, however a live streaming of the mass will be available on the church Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa.
Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign or Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, a card, email or message on the website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.