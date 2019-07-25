Home

Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Robert "Bob" Hopkins

Robert "Bob" Hopkins Obituary
PAULDING - Robert H. "Bob" Hopkins, 55, Paulding, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his residence in Paulding.
He was born July 4, 1964, to John and Sandra (Smith) Hopkins at La Mirada, California. Bob worked as a delivery driver for Marco's Pizza in Paulding. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, ghost hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
Bob will be sadly missed by his daughter, Angie (Rolando) Leal of Paulding; son, Robert H. (Linda) Hopkins II of Los Angeles, Calif.; seven grandchildren; brother, Mike Welchel of Albany, Wis.; and his sister, Christine Grogan of Monroe, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 26, 2019
