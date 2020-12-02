1/1
Robert Hultz
HURON - Robert C. Hultz, 83, residing in Huron, passed away Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, at The Meadows at Osborn Park following a 20-year battle with Parkinson's disease.
Robert was born April 30, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Florence (Linebrink) Hultz.
Robert graduated from Defiance High School in 1955 and received his bachelor's degree from Defiance College. He was a chemist and a business owner, and held numerous patents and awards in the plastics and fabricating industry. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 83, AMVETS Post 17 and Orioles Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed swimming, painting model boats and airplanes, swing dancing and spending time with his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his special companion, Sandra Bodi; children, Natalie (Scott) Aubry, Lisa Hultz, Renee (John) Brown and Kenneth (Janelle) Hultz; grandchildren, Kelsey, Sara, Grace, Ryan, Jacob, Alexandrea, and Caitlin; niece, Cathy Marzetz; brother, William (Susie) Hultz; former wife, Lauralie K. Hultz; caregiver, June Risk; and numerous other relatives.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Castalia Cemetery, Castalia. Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Those wishing to contribute to Robert's memory may do so to The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 Perkins Ave., Huron, Ohio 44839. Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Groff Funeral Homes
1607 E. Perkins Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 626-3632
