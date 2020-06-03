ANTWERP - Robert D. Johnson, 94, Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Greystone Health & Rehab, Fort Wayne.
Bob was born in Payne on September 24, 1925, the son of the late Dale Johnson and Wanda (Malcuit) Preston. Bob was the previous owner of Pin-A-Rama Lanes, the Pure Oil Station and Oasis Bar & Grill. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during World War II. He continued his service, working tirelessly at VFW Post 5087 to ensure that every local veteran was given military honors. Bob also never tired of the Green Bay Packers and New York Yankees.
He will be sadly missed by his children, Michael (Lidia) and Robert (Christine) Johnson and Jennifer (Joseph) Stanford; grandsons, Justin, Andrew, Jack and Alex; his late wife's family and the community that he served.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Peg (Hunt) Johnson; and a daughter, Lynne.
Bob's military graveside service will be held Saturday at 3:45 p.m. at Maumee Cemetery, County Road 43, Antwerp.
Memorials should be mailed directly to Antwerp VFW Post 5087, P.O. Box 974, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.