Robert Kitchenmaster Jr.
EVANSPORT - Robert L. Kitchenmaster Jr., 57, Evansport, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born November 25, 1962, to the late Robert and Patricia (Steele) Kitchenmaster in Defiance, Ohio. On September 8, 1988, he married Jeanine (Miller) Kitchenmaster, who resides in Evansport, Ohio. Robert proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jeanine; his daughters, Lacey (Shane) Spangler of Defiance and Melissa Kitchenmaster; his grandchildren, Everett, Delaney and Avery Spangler and Damion, Logan, Joseph and Aryan; his brothers, Monty (Terry) Kitchenmaster and Michael (Jeni) Kitchenmaster; and his sister, Lisa (Terry) Buntain, all of Defiance, Ohio.
All services for Robert will be private, with a memorial at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Operation KAVIC. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
