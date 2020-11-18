1/
Robert Laffin
PAULDING - Robert Laffin, 64, Paulding, died Monday, November 16, 2020.
He was born February 9, 1956, in Paulding, the son of the late Reuben and Judy K. (Mason) Laffin.
He is survived by his stepfather, Glen Plotts; sisters, Brenda (Dan) LaFountain of Paulding, Shirley (Robert) Emery of Peru, Ind., Sheryl (Donald) Anderson of Peru, Ind., and Barb (Doug) Roberts, Yuma, Ariz.; brothers, William "Bill" (Tara) Plotts of Paulding, and Gilbert Laffin, Peru; and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded by his father, Rueben Laffin; his mother, Judy Plotts; and brother, Michael Plotts.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Paulding Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday. By the order from the governor, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
