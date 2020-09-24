Robert Medina, 65, Defiance, died Monday evening, September 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Maumee.
His Legacyâ€¦ Robert was born September 29, 1954, to Juan Sr. and Porfira (Aguilar) Medina in Defiance. He worked for Hearthside Food Solutions, McComb, for over 20 years. Robert also enjoyed landscaping and worked for Franz Nursery.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his children, Amanda Medina of Chicago and Christopher Medina, Columbus; two grandchildren, Lejla and Everett; siblings, Richard (Carol) Medina of Defiance, Roy (Theresa) Medina Sr. of Holgate, Joseph Medina of Defiance, Dolores Guerra of Paulding and Frank Medina Sr., Paulding. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Guadelupe Medina and John Medina Jr.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Due to health concerns; a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance. We will meet at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery for the celebration of Robert's life at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with Father Nick Cunningham officiating.
Contributions in Robert's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
