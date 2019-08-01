|
PAYNE - Robert C. Parady, 72, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
He was born November 14, 1946, in Woodburn, Indiana, son of the late Richard and Edna (Miller) Parady. He married Sharon Rager, who survives. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired in 2007 from B.F. Goodrich, Woodburn. He was a member of Blackhawk Ministries, Ftort Wayne; American Legion Post 297, Payne; and VFW Post 5803, Van Wert. He was an avid golfer, coin and gun collector.
He is also survived by a son, Robert Scott (Sara) Parady; daughter, Julia (Michael) Thompson; grandchildren: Reece, Chloe, Meg, Noah, Elliot and Braxton, all of Payne; and a brother Keith (Cheryl) Parady, Orland, Ind.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5 at Black Hawk Ministries, 7400 E. State Blvd, Fort Wayne, Ind. 46815. Burial will be in Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty, Ohio, with military graveside rites.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, August 4 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Riley Children's Hospital Neurological Dept.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 2, 2019