|
|
McCLURE - Robert S. Rowland, 94, McClure, died peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 9, 1925, at his childhood home in Damascus Township, to the late Carl and Mildred (Anthony) Rowland. He married Sarah (Fisher) Rowland on June 22, 1952, in Deshler, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on November 28, 2014.
Bob was a 1943 graduate of McClure High School. After graduation he was drafted in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II. He served as a staff sergeant aerial gunner 1943-45 and received the Distinguished Flying Cross after flying 36 European Theater missions in a B-17 ball turret for the 398th Bomb Group. On November 2, 2018, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor by Consul General of France Guillaume Lacroix for his participation of the Liberation of France during World War II.
Even with Bob's prestigious military background he stayed humble to his roots. He worked at Gilson Machine and Tool in Napoleon, State of Ohio Department of Highways in Bowling Green, and farmed part-time. He was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in McClure, McClure American Legion Post 332, Bethel Grange-Damascus Township and the 398th Bomb Group Memorial Association.
He is survived by his children, James Rowland of McClure, John (Tresa) Rowland of Hamilton, Ind., Dennis Rowland of Napoleon, Nancy Rowland of McClure and Tony (Roberta) Rowland of McClure; grandchildren, Jeffery (Dawn) Rowland, Cassandra (Todd) Bishop, Carla (John) Powell, Joshua Rowland, Tyler (Sara) Rowland, Matthew (Nicole) Rowland, Diana (Will) Swinghammer, Sonia (Mark) Schliegel, Tiffanie (Steve) Creager, Angela Green, Jacob Rowland and Jared Rowland; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Behnfeldt; and brother-in-law, Bill Heckler. He also was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Berlinda Rowland; sister, June Heckler; and brother-in-law, Walter Behnfeldt.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, McClure. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the McClure American Legion. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, and Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the 398th Memorial Bomb Group Memorial Association (www.398th.org), McClure American Legion or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, McClure. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 23, 2019