PAULDING - Robert (Bob) C. Smallwood, 72, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Visiting Nurses Hospice Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was born May 14, 1947, in Corbin, Kentucky, son of the late Robert and Jeanette (McHargue) Smallwood. On June 1, 1968, he married Ruth L. Ankney, who preceded him in death on April 1, 2016. He was a self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his children, Jeanene (Derron) Cummins and Tonya Smallwood, both of Cecil, Ohio, Robert (Karen) Smallwood of Pioneer, Ohio, and Joy (Michael) Buxton of East Canton, Ohio; siblings, Harold, Harrison, and Tommy Smallwood, all of Jackboro, Tenn., Nathan Bryant, London, Ky., Teresa (Kenneth) Jenkins, and Glenda Smallwood, both of Corbin; 17 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Jernigan; son-in-law, David Jernigan; and siblings, Sonya Gail Smallwood, Warren Smallwood, Eugene Bryant and Jimmy Bryant.
To honor Robert's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral services. Condolences and end of life contributions can be sent to c/o Joy and Mike Buxton, 9508 Lisbon St., East Canton, OH 44730.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 10, 2019