OAKWOOD - Roberta I. Norling, 92, Oakwood, left her family to go to be in her Heavenly home with Jesus on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1927, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Viola (Cotterman) and Clarence Hudson. On the 18th day of December 1948, she married Kenneth A. Norling, and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2008.
Roberta is survived by two children, son, Richard (Jannetta) Norling, Paulding, and daughter, Penny Kidd, Paulding; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded by son, Robert Norling.
Roberta will be sadly missed by her family. Her love of writing short stories and poems for the Farmland News touched and brightened many lives. Roberta also loved to sing. She would sing at church when doing chores, all the way to work where she worked in the laboratory at the Defiance Hospital. Roberta leaves an enduring legacy of kindness, faith, love and hope.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding Area Support Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 11, 2020