Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Norling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Norling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta Norling Obituary
OAKWOOD - Roberta I. Norling, 92, Oakwood, left her family to go to be in her Heavenly home with Jesus on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

She was born March 15, 1927, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Viola (Cotterman) and Clarence Hudson. On the 18th day of December 1948, she married Kenneth A. Norling, and he preceded her in death on July 28, 2008.

Roberta is survived by two children, son, Richard (Jannetta) Norling, Paulding, and daughter, Penny Kidd, Paulding; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She also was preceded by son, Robert Norling.

Roberta will be sadly missed by her family. Her love of writing short stories and poems for the Farmland News touched and brightened many lives. Roberta also loved to sing. She would sing at church when doing chores, all the way to work where she worked in the laboratory at the Defiance Hospital. Roberta leaves an enduring legacy of kindness, faith, love and hope.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Paulding Area Support Society. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -